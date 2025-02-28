World Arena Polo Championship 2025: Deevyashakti Chargers Triumph in International Ladies Polo Challenge

Hyderabad: The excitement at the World Arena Polo Championship 2025 continued on Day 5 with the International Ladies Polo Challenge at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club, Aziz Nagar, Moinabad. The thrilling women’s match saw Deevyashakti Chargers (Purple) secure a commanding victory over Galaxy Tigers (White) with a final score of 4-2.

Match Summary:

1st Chukker: 1-1

1-1 2nd Chukker: 2-1

2-1 3rd Chukker: 1-0

The Deevyashakti Chargers dominated the field with outstanding performances from their key players:

✅ Ms. Taylor Nackers – 2 Goals

✅ Ms. Clothilder Ludorf – 2 Goals

For Galaxy Tigers, the standout performers were:

🔹 Ms. Lydia La Ggott – 1 Goal

🔹 Dr. Felicity Cobbold – 1 Goal

With a stellar display of skill and teamwork, Deevyashakti Chargers emerged victorious, claiming the match 4-2 against Galaxy Tigers. The tournament continues with more action-packed matches as teams battle for supremacy in the World Arena Polo Championship 2025.