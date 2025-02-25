World Arena Polo Championship 2025 Kicks Off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Hosts Prestigious International Polo Event The much-anticipated World Arena Polo Championship 2025 began with thrilling matches at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club in Aziznagar, Moinabad, Hyderabad. The tournament, which runs from February 24 to March 2, features elite polo teams from around the world, competing for the prestigious title.

The championship has already seen exhilarating performances from teams like the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Ireland on the first day of the event.

Day 1: Intense Action on the Field

The opening day of the championship witnessed two high-octane matches, setting the stage for an exciting tournament. The fast-paced matches highlighted the skill and agility of some of the world’s best polo players.

Match 1: United Kingdom vs. Germany

Winner: United Kingdom (White Jerseys) defeated Germany (Black Jerseys) 6-4.

(White Jerseys) defeated (Black Jerseys) 6-4. Chukker Breakdown: 1st Chukker: UK – 4 Goals , Germany – 2 Goals 2nd Chukker: UK – 2 Goals , Germany – 2 Goals

Key Player: Leo Stuart (UK) scored 2 goals, playing a crucial role in securing victory.

The UK team showcased exceptional teamwork and strategic play, dominating the first chukker with a powerful start. Germany tried to close the gap in the second chukker, but the UK’s strong defense ensured their win.

Match 2: India vs. Ireland – A Dominating Performance

Winner: India defeated Ireland with a commanding score of 11-1 .

defeated with a commanding score of . Chukker Breakdown: 1st Chukker: India – 7 Goals 2nd Chukker: India – 4 Goals , Ireland – 1 Goal



The Indian team delivered a spectacular performance, overwhelming Ireland right from the start.

Top Scorers for Team India:

Chaitanya Kumar – 6 Goals

– Arsalan Khan – 3 Goals

– Salim Azmi – 2 Goals

India’s aggressive playstyle and precise execution left Ireland struggling to keep up. With an incredible display of skill, Chaitanya Kumar emerged as the top scorer of the day, netting an impressive 6 goals.

Exciting Start to the Championship

The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 has started on an electrifying note, with teams displaying world-class polo action. The tournament will continue with more gripping encounters as top teams battle for supremacy.

Stay tuned for daily match updates, player statistics, and exclusive insights from Hyderabad Polo Riding Club.