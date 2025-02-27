World Arena Polo Championship 2025: Day 3 Galaxy Cup Results & Highlights

Hyderabad: The World Arena Polo Championship 2025 is in full swing at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club, Aziz Nagar, Moinabad.

The event, which commenced on February 24, is witnessing intense competition among top international polo teams and will continue until March 2.

On Day 3, the Galaxy Cup featured two thrilling matches where France triumphed over the UK Team – 2, and India Team – 2 dominated Spain, securing crucial victories in the tournament. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the matches and standout performances.

Match 1: France Defeats UK Team – 2 (10-5)

Match Summary:

In the first match of the day, France overpowered UK Team – 2 with an impressive display of skill and strategy, securing a 10-5 victory.

1st Chukker Score: France 4-2 UK Team – 2

France UK Team – 2 2nd Chukker Score: France 6-3 UK Team – 2

Top Performers:

France Team Players

Mr. Come Dubois – 7 Goals

– 7 Goals Mr. Edwin Robineau – 2 Goals

– 2 Goals Penalty Goal – 1 Goal

UK Team – 2 Players

Mr. Rafi Bruckner – 4 Goals

– 4 Goals Mr. Robbie Slatter – 1 Goal

France showcased excellent teamwork and aggressive gameplay, with Come Dubois leading the charge, scoring an impressive seven goals. The UK Team – 2 fought valiantly but struggled to keep up with France’s relentless attacks.

With this win, France strengthens its position in the championship, increasing its chances of advancing to the finals.

Match 2: India Team – 2 Secures a Dominant Victory Over Spain (6-1)

Match Summary:

The second match of the day saw India Team – 2 securing a commanding 6-1 victory over Spain. Right from the first chukker, India dominated the game, establishing a 5-0 lead before Spain could register a single goal.

1st Chukker Score: India 5-0 Spain

India Spain 2nd Chukker Score: India 1-1 Spain

Top Performers:

India Team – 2 Players

Mr. Yusuf Azmi – 3 Goals

– 3 Goals Mr. Arsalan Khan – 1 Goal

– 1 Goal Mr. Salim Azmi – 1 Goal

– 1 Goal Penalty Goal – 1 Goal

Spain Team Players

Mr. Mateo Alvarez – 1 Goal

India Team – 2’s dominant first chukker set the tone for the game, leaving Spain with little chance to recover. Yusuf Azmi was the standout player, scoring three goals, while Arsalan Khan, Salim Azmi, and a penalty goal added to India’s tally.

Spain’s Mateo Alvarez managed to score one goal in the second chukker, but it wasn’t enough to challenge India’s lead. With this strong victory, India Team – 2 solidifies its standing in the tournament and moves closer to the championship title.

Upcoming Matches & Tournament Progress

As the World Arena Polo Championship 2025 continues, the competition is expected to intensify. With teams like France and India Team – 2 showcasing exceptional performances, the upcoming matches promise to deliver even more thrilling action.

Stay tuned for more updates, match reports, and player insights as the tournament progresses towards the grand finale on March 2.