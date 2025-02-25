Telangana to Establish World-Class Life Sciences University

Telangana is set to establish a dedicated Life Sciences University to shape the future of science and technology, announced IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Industry Collaboration for Innovation

Speaking at the inauguration of BioAsia 2025 on Tuesday, Sridhar Babu emphasized that the proposed university will be developed in partnership with industry leaders to cultivate global expertise and innovation in life sciences.

Two Decades of Growth in Life Sciences

The minister highlighted that Telangana’s rise in the life sciences sector is the result of a two-decade-long journey of vision, perseverance, and innovation. He described Genome Valley as the epicenter of life sciences in India, driving biotech and pharmaceutical research at a global level.

Government’s Commitment to Expansion

Sridhar Babu reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening Telangana’s position as the heart of the life sciences revolution. The government is investing heavily in expanding Genome Valley, attracting cutting-edge research, and fostering groundbreaking discoveries.

Boosting Employment in Life Sciences

The minister revealed that the life sciences sector directly employs 51,000 people and supports 1.5 lakh livelihoods indirectly. He stated that through the upcoming Skill University, Telangana will nurture a new generation of skilled professionals for the industry.

Telangana as a Global Investment Hub

Sridhar Babu emphasized that Telangana is not just open for business—it is ready to lead. The state’s policies, infrastructure, and innovation-driven ecosystem make it an ideal destination for forward-thinking investors.

Strategic Partnerships with Global Institutions

The minister disclosed that the Telangana government has signed MoUs with Queensland University (Australia), NHS (UK), and T-Hub. Additionally, key agreements are being finalized with Granules, Bharat Biotech, Aizant, and Biological E, further reinforcing Telangana’s role as a hub of scientific collaboration.

Telangana Leading the Future of Life Sciences

“Telangana is not just keeping pace with the world—it is setting the pace,” Sridhar Babu said. He invited investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs to join in shaping the future of life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare innovation.

“The time is now. The place is Telangana. The future is limitless.”