World Cup-winning Indian blind women’s team visits BCCI headquarters

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated the Indian blind women’s cricket team following their triumphant campaign in the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind. The team visited the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on December 19, where they were given a warm reception. Honorary Treasurer Raghuram Bhat welcomed the players and interacted with them, extending congratulations on behalf of the board for their historic achievement. India enjoyed a flawless run in the tournament, remaining unbeaten before clinching the title with a convincing seven-wicket win over Nepal in the final. Chasing a target of 115, the Indian side reached the mark in just 12.1 overs.

The BCCI praised captain Deepika TC, her teammates, and the support staff for their exceptional performance on the global stage. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also addressed the team virtually, assuring continued backing from the board, including playing kits and travel support for future tours. The title win has been hailed as a landmark moment and a significant chapter in Indian cricket history.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas, in a statement released by the board, said, “This is a landmark moment for the blind women’s cricket team and a moment which the entire nation can be proud of. Keep soaring greater heights.” Secretary Saikia added, “India women’s cricket is in a special phase right now, wherein Harmanpreet and Team lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup and Deepika TC won the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind.

It has been a great effort from Deepika and her team and I would like to congratulate them for their brilliant run in the tournament.” BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also lauded the team, saying, “I would like to extend my wishes to Deepika and her team for this historic achievement. This is a proud moment for the nation and one that will inspire millions across the country.”

Treasurer Raghuram Bhat shared his thoughts, stating, “It was a moment of pride for me to welcome the entire team at the BCCI headquarters and congratulate them. The mental strength and resilience which this team has shown, has made the entire nation proud and I would once again like to congratulate the team and the support staff for bringing glory to the nation.” Honorary Joint Secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia also commended the achievement, saying, “Women’s cricket in 2025 has seen phenomenal results and I would like to congratulate the blind women’s cricket team for their monumental victory in the tournament.”