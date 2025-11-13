World Diabetes Day 2025: Tackling Young-Onset Diabetes in India

Dr. Krishna Reddy Thaduri

Consultant Endocrinologist

KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur

The theme of this year’s WHO World Diabetes Day, “Diabetes across life stages,” recognizes that every person living with diabetes should have access to integrated care, supportive environments and policies that promote health, dignity and self-management.

*A 2025 study found the prevalence of young-onset type 2 diabetes in India to be 17.2% in individuals under 40, with a higher prevalence in males (10.6%) than females (6.5%). The prevalence increases with age, being highest in the 36–40-year-old group.

Also Read: 43 Candidates who received financial assistance under “Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya hastam” Selected for Civil Services Interviews

*The covid pandemic worsened risk factors by increasing sedentary behavior, disrupting sleep, and promoting unhealthy eating habits among young people

*On top up of genetic predisposition in our south Asians, busy lifestyle, not giving priority to health , increasing young onset obesity all predisposing to earlier onset of diabetes in young population in india

*We need to take care of Diabetes Across life stages

At Younger age we need to screen high risk population to catch early, once they are diabetic, we need to focus on preventing complications such as Heart attack, stroke, amputation, eye disease, kidney failure, neuropathy.

This can be possible only with Regular monitoring of dietary, sleep, stress level, blood investigations, Doctor visits, patient support programs, involvement of family members and shared inform decisions.