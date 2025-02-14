Schwab, Georgieva Discuss ‘New Era’ of Global Transformations at World Governments Summit in Dubai

Dubai: The 12th edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS 2025) kicked off on Tuesday in Dubai, bringing together government leaders, business executives, and thought leaders from across the globe to discuss the future of global governance.

The summit focused on key areas such as healthcare, education, technology, international trade, and mobility, aiming to create innovative solutions for pressing global challenges.

UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs H.E. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi Opens the Summit

The summit was led by H.E. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit. During his opening address, Al Gergawi highlighted the profound shifts in the global economy over the past 25 years. He stated, “The global economic order has shifted from being dominated by industrial giants to one driven by technology firms and digital platforms,” emphasizing that this marks the beginning of a new era, one that will be shaped by new rules.

Key Participation from Global Leaders

The summit gathered over 30 heads of state and government, including Gustavo Petro, the President of Colombia; Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland; and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President of Sri Lanka. Additionally, more than 6,000 attendees from over 140 government delegations and 80 international organizations participated, underlining the global importance of the discussions.

Georgieva Highlights Global Economic Resilience Amid Challenges

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), spoke about the “remarkable resilience” of the global economy while addressing two key developments: the diverging economic fortunes, where Gulf economies are performing strongly, while some European and emerging markets remain vulnerable, and the disparities in AI adoption across nations.

Georgieva stressed the importance of governments preparing for the future, stating, “The dog is already barking at us, and we better be prepared.”

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Schwab’s Call for Collaborative Efforts to Shape the Future

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, emphasized the importance of cooperation between governments, business, and civil society to shape the future. “The future is not happening. The future is shaped by us,” he said, urging leaders to actively work together to harness the opportunities brought about by new technologies.

UAE Minister Al Olama Discusses AI and Workforce Evolution

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, led discussions on how AI-driven workforce changes are reshaping industries. Al Olama stressed the need for proactive efforts to ensure that economies stay agile, talent is upskilled, and critical sectors are safeguarded in this evolving landscape.

Also Read: The HPRC World Arena Polo Championship 2025: A Global Showdown in Hyderabad

AI’s Disruptive Impact Across Various Sectors

AI was a recurring theme throughout the summit, with leaders examining its transformative effects on industries such as automotive, education, and governance. Notably, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, remarked that AI is helping drive cost reductions and competition in the tech industry, while Mike Sicilla, Executive Vice-President of Oracle, highlighted AI’s potential to revolutionize healthcare by improving infectious disease tracking and advancing personalized medicine.

AI’s Potential in Global Power Structures

The summit also focused on the global power shifts induced by AI, with Anima Anandkumar, Professor at Caltech, stressing the importance of AI regulations in fostering innovation while ensuring legal safeguards. She highlighted the rise of open-source startups like DeepSeek and emphasized the need for a balanced regulatory approach.

Economic Alliances in AI to Shape Global Influence

During a high-level panel, leaders including H.E. Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Türkiye, and Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, discussed how AI-driven economic alliances will play a decisive role in shaping global influence in the coming years.

WGS 2025: A Platform for Shaping a Resilient Future

The World Governments Summit 2025 reaffirms its role as a critical platform for global collaboration. By fostering cross-sector partnerships and inclusive dialogue, the summit is accelerating progress toward creating resilient, innovative, and interconnected governance models for the future.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

Over the next few days, policymakers, industry leaders, and visionaries will continue to explore how intelligent governance, sustainable economies, and strategic global partnerships can be advanced to address the challenges of today’s rapidly changing world.

For more information, visit worldgovernmentsummit.org.

Media contact:

Mr. S. Sameer

3MarkServices PR – India

Mobile: +919391362229