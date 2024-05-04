World’s Oldest Woman aged 121 dies in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala): The World’s Oldest Woman Kunjeerumma died at the age of 121 due to old age illness at her residence in Pookattiri near Valanchery on Saturday.

She surpassed Spain’s Maria Branyas (116) record and is listed as the world’s oldest woman in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Born on June 2, 1903, Kunjeerumma had no lifestyle health diseases like diabetes, blood pressure or Cholesterol. However, she used a wheelchair to move inside the house since 115-year-old.

She usually used kanji (rice Porridge) and sometimes ate small quantities of biriyani.

Kunjeerumma married Saidali at the age of 17 and received only religious education from a Madrassa.

She was blessed with 13 children, in which six of them are still alive and she was also fortunate enough to meet and share her love with all five generations of her descendants and one of the witnesses in the 1921 Malabar Rebellion, Khilafat movement. and Independence struggle.