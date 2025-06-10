Telangana: Worm-Infested Ration Rice Sparks Outrage, Women Question Government

Hyderabad: A wave of anger has swept through Ramdaspally and Malisetiguda villages in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Ranga Reddy district, as residents report receiving worm-infested ration rice from the government.

Despite previous claims of supplying “fine quality rice,” women in these villages are expressing severe discontent, questioning the quality of provisions meant for the underprivileged.

“Eat This Rice or Die?”: Women Condemn Substandard Supply

Dramatic scenes unfolded as women beneficiaries, who were initially expected to “bless Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for providing fine rice,” were instead seen expressing their profound outrage. Holding up samples of the contaminated rice, they indignantly questioned the authorities, asking, “Should we eat this rice, or should we die?” This stark reaction highlights the severity of the issue and the direct impact on their daily sustenance.

The widespread presence of worms in the distributed rice has ignited public fury, with beneficiaries asserting that such substandard provisions are unacceptable, especially when distributed under government welfare schemes.

Government Under Fire for Compromised Ration Quality

The incident has put the state government under scrutiny regarding the quality control mechanisms in place for its public distribution system. Concerns are mounting about whether the promised “fine quality rice” is genuinely reaching the beneficiaries, or if there are severe lapses in storage, handling, or procurement that lead to such contamination.

Local authorities are yet to issue an official statement addressing the specific complaints from Ramdaspally and Malisetiguda. However, the visual evidence and strong reactions from the women underscore the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the matter and immediate measures to ensure the supply of clean and edible rice to all ration cardholders. This incident is likely to intensify calls for greater transparency and accountability in the state’s ration distribution system.