Would have got Jaiswal and Jitesh in place of Ishan and Washington, says Jaffer

New Delhi: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said he would have preferred Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jitesh Sharma to be included in the squad for 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in place of Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar. Jaffer’s remarks come after India axed Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Saturday from the squad for their T20 World Cup title defence and a preparatory five-game series against New Zealand.

All-rounder Axar Patel was named as vice-captain, while wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was rewarded for his stellar form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a spot in the 15-member squad. Rinku Singh also returned to the team at Jitesh’s expense, especially with India having two keeper-batters who can open the innings. “Why not Jaiswal & Jitesh? I would have them in place of Ishan & Washi. Axar is VC so he’s sure to play and you can’t play Washi ahead of Varun and Kuldeep. Jitesh hasn’t done anything wrong to be dropped and Yashasvi, don’t need any explaining why he shouldn’t be there in first place,” wrote Jaffer on his ‘X’ account on Sunday.

Jaiswal last played T20Is for India on their tour of Sri Lanka in July 2024, and didn’t feature consistently in games due to being busy with Test assignments. The 10th edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka and India, featuring 20 teams. India are the defending champions, after beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final in Barbados in June 2024. In the upcoming edition of the tournament, India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia.

India will open its campaign against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, before facing Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12. India’s marquee clash against Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, before the side plays their final league stage game against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18.