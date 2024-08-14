Would love to direct and produce a film with all three Khans: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said she aspires to bring together the three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir — in one film that she would love to direct and produce.

Ranaut was speaking at the trailer launch event of her directorial “Emergency”, in which she stars in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The film will hit the screens September 6.

The actor said she regrets not being able to direct her late “Knock Out” co-star Irrfan Khan, whom she described as “one of my favourite Khans”.

“I would love to produce and direct a film on all three Khans. I would also love to show their talented side where they can both act and look good. They can also do something which has a significant (impact) on society.

“They are talented and add a lot of revenue to the industry. We should be eternally grateful to them. They engage with a mass of people who need that kind of engagement,” Ranaut told reporters here.

Shah Rukh and Salman have worked together in films such as “Karan Arjun” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, whereas Salman and Aamir have co-starred in “Andaz Apna Apna”. The Khan trio is yet to team up for a big screen project.

Ranaut, who had a cameo in Salman’s 2011 film “Ready”, said all three Khans have an “artistic side” which has not been explored in many movies.

“I would love to explore that with so many actors. One actor I would always regret not being able to direct is Irrfan Khan Sahib. He is one of my favourite Khans. I would always miss him,” she added.

“Emergency” marks Ranaut’s first release after being elected an MP on a BJP ticket from Mandi, in her native Himachal Pradesh. She made her directorial debut with 2019’s “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” where she shared the directing credit with Krish Jagarlamudi.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios and Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films.