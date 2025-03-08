WPL 2025: DC Coach Lisa Keightley Reflects on Loss Against Gujarat Giants

Lucknow: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Lisa Keightley believes that her team was 10-15 runs short in their WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants, resulting in a five-wicket defeat on Friday.

Despite Captain Meg Lanning’s stunning 92-run innings off 57 balls, Delhi Capitals couldn’t defend their 178-run target, as Gujarat Giants executed a successful chase in a closely fought encounter.

Lisa Keightley on the Match Outcome

Reflecting on the game, Keightley stated, “Gujarat Giants played really well, bowled effectively in the middle overs, and restricted us to a lower total. We were probably 10-15 runs short. Had we reached around 190, it would have been a more competitive total on this ground.”

She acknowledged that Delhi Capitals were in the game for a long period but credited Gujarat Giants for holding their nerve and securing the win.

Praise for Captain Meg Lanning

Keightley had high praise for Meg Lanning, emphasizing her consistency and leadership.

“It just shows what a quality player Meg Lanning is. She enjoys playing in India and being part of the WPL. Right now, she looks happy, playing her natural game while also supporting her teammates,” Keightley said.

Delhi Capitals Secure Playoff Spot

Having completed all their league matches, Delhi Capitals sit at the top of the points table with 10 points. Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians both have eight points, but Gujarat has one match remaining, while Mumbai has two.

While Delhi has secured a playoff spot, it remains uncertain whether they will advance directly to the final or compete in the eliminator round.

WPL 2025 Playoff Schedule

Playoff Match: March 13

March 13 Final Match: March 15 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Stay tuned for more updates on WPL 2025! 🚀