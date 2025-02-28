WPL 2025: ‘Early Wickets Put RCB in a Hole They Couldn’t Climb Out Of’ – Anjum Chopra

Gujarat Giants Stun Defending Champions RCB

Bengaluru: Former India captain Anjum Chopra analyzed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) loss against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL 2025 match on Thursday, emphasizing that early wickets were the key reason for RCB’s downfall.

Facing off in a return fixture after their opening clash, GG avenged their previous loss by securing a six-wicket victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A disciplined bowling effort from Gujarat’s attack, followed by a captain’s knock from Ashleigh Gardner, sealed the win for the visitors.

RCB’s Struggles Begin with Early Wickets

“Losing wickets early is never ideal, and if you lose more than two wickets in the powerplay while facing over 30-35 dot balls in a 120-ball contest, you’re likely to end up on the losing side. Today was no different,” said Anjum Chopra on JioHotstar.

RCB suffered an early collapse as they were reduced to 26/3 by the end of the powerplay. The biggest blows came when:

Ellyse Perry was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner in her first over.

was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner in her first over. Smriti Mandhana fell to Tanuja Kanwar (2-16) in the sixth over, caught by Harleen Deol.

Middle-Order Resistance But No Late Flourish

Despite RCB’s early struggles, Kanika Ahuja (33 off 28) and Raghvi Bist (22 off 19) attempted to rebuild the innings by rotating the strike and finding occasional boundaries. However, a direct hit from Bharti Fulmali ran out Raghvi, while Kanika was caught off a well-judged return catch by Tanuja Kanwar.

The lower order failed to provide a late flourish as Kashvee Gautam’s pinpoint yorker cleaned up Richa Ghosh, restricting RCB to 125/7.

Anjum Chopra Applauds Gujarat Giants’ Bowling Performance

“All credit to the Gujarat Giants’ bowlers. We expected Gujarat to come out stronger, especially after their last game, where they posted over 200 runs but still lost in Vadodara. Certain things play on players’ and captains’ minds. Tonight was one of those days when the three early wickets put RCB in a hole they couldn’t climb out of,” said Anjum.

She further emphasized that RCB’s bowlers needed more breakthroughs while defending their low total. “Apart from Renuka Singh Thakur, they needed someone from the other end to step up and take wickets, but it didn’t happen,” she added.

Ashleigh Gardner’s Captain’s Knock Seals the Win

Chasing 127, Gujarat Giants lost Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha early in the powerplay, both wickets falling to Purple Cap holder Renuka Singh Thakur. However, Ashleigh Gardner took charge with a stunning 31-ball 58, guiding her team to victory.

Anjum Chopra on Australia’s Dominance in WPL

Speaking on Gardner’s impact and the strength of Australian cricketers in the WPL, Anjum praised their winning mentality.

“Look at the depth of talent with players like Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry. This is why Australia is so dominant. Even when they’re under pressure, they find a way to fight back. If it’s not Perry, it’s Gardner. If it’s not Gardner, it’s Phoebe Litchfield. If it’s not Litchfield, it’s Georgia Wareham,” she said.

Highlighting Gardner’s brilliance, she added, “Her first shot tonight – a crisp cover drive – was brilliant. It’s that kind of confidence and skill that makes Australian players so formidable.”

What’s Next for RCB?

With WPL 2025 heating up, RCB must quickly regroup and address their top-order failures if they want to stay in the playoff race. The defending champions will look to bounce back stronger in their next fixture.