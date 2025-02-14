WPL 2025: Focus on Skipper Deepti Sharma as UP Warriorz Prepare for Opener Against Gujarat Giants

Vadodara: The UP Warriorz are gearing up for Season 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and are going through their final preparations ahead of their opening match against Gujarat Giants on Sunday.

Their second match of the season will be against Delhi Capitals on February 19. Both matches are scheduled to be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Deepti Sharma Excited to Lead UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma, who will be captaining the UP Warriorz for the first time, is eager for the challenge ahead. She shared her excitement, saying, “I’m really excited about the opportunity. When I found out about the captaincy, it was a great feeling. I’m feeling positive that good things will happen for UP Warriorz this year.”

Also Read: Yohani Reveals Perfect Film Fit for Her Song “Ain’t Nobody Like You”

Deepti Reflects on the Challenge of Captaincy

The talented all-rounder spoke extensively about the challenge of leading the team, explaining that her prior experience captaining her state team had prepared her for the responsibility.

“It’s a little different from being part of the team as a senior player. It might be a little challenging, but I love taking on challenges, no matter what level it might be at. So, I’m excited about the season,” Deepti said.

UP Warriorz to Play in Lucknow for the First Time

When asked about playing in UP, Deepti highlighted the excitement around the team’s first matches at their home ground in Lucknow. This season of WPL will mark the tournament’s debut in Lucknow, with the UP Warriorz playing at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. They will face Gujarat Giants (March 3), Mumbai Indians (March 6), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (March 8) at the venue.

“Playing in Lucknow, at the Ekana Stadium, is a very exciting prospect for the UP Warriorz. We are delighted that we will get a chance to play in front of our home fans.

The cricket fans in Uttar Pradesh have always supported us in the first two seasons from their homes, but this time we are looking forward to experiencing their support as we play at the stadium in Lucknow. We can’t wait for our three upcoming games over there as a team,” said Deepti, who was the MVP in the previous WPL season.