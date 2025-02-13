WPL 2025: MI Sign Parunika Sisodia, RCB Pick Nuzhat Parween as Injury Replacements

Mumbai Indians Sign Parunika Sisodia for WPL 2025

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have roped in U19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning spinner Parunika Sisodia as a replacement for pacer Pooja Vastrakar for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Pooja has been ruled out of the third edition of WPL due to an injury. Parunika, who was initially picked by the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the league, will now be part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming season.

“The left-arm spinner contributed crucial breakthroughs during the recently-concluded ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup and was named the Player of the Match in the semifinal against England. She joins MI for Rs 10 lakh,” WPL said in a release on Thursday.

Also Read: South Korean Court Schedules Additional Hearing for Yoon’s Impeachment Trial

RCB Sign Nuzhat Parween as Injury Replacement

Meanwhile, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed wicketkeeper-batter Nuzhat Parween as a replacement for injured Asha Sobhana. “Parween, who has represented India in 5 T20Is, hails from Railways and will join RCB for her base price of Rs 30 lakh,” the WPL statement confirmed.

WPL 2025 Schedule and Venues

The defending champions, RCB, will take on Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener in Vadodara on February 14. Mumbai Indians, the champions of the inaugural edition, will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on February 15.

The 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League will be played across four venues: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Vadodara will host a total of six matches before the action moves to Bengaluru, where RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

The caravan will then head to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, marking its debut as a WPL venue, where four games will be played. Alyssa Healy’s UPW will face Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, and RCB on March 3, 6, and 8, respectively.

The final leg of WPL 2025 will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against Gujarat Giants and RCB on March 10 and 11, respectively.

Brabourne will also host the Eliminator between the second and third-placed teams on March 13, followed by the highly anticipated title clash scheduled for March 15.