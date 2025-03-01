WPL 2025: Minnu Mani Praises Team Effort After Delhi Capitals’ Win Over Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians with a Nine-Wicket Victory

Bengaluru: A brilliant all-round performance helped Delhi Capitals secure a nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their sixth match of WPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Minnu Mani and Jess Jonassen Shine with the Ball

Delhi Capitals’ bowlers put on an impressive show as Minnu Mani (3/17) and Jess Jonassen (3/21) picked up three wickets each, restricting Mumbai Indians to 123/9 in 20 overs.

Meg Lanning & Shafali Verma Seal the Chase in Style

Chasing a modest target, Delhi Capitals cruised to victory in just 14.3 overs.

Meg Lanning: 60* off 49 balls

60* off 49 balls Shafali Verma: 43 off 28 balls

With this emphatic win, Delhi Capitals climbed to the top of the WPL points table with four wins, two losses, and eight points.

Minnu Mani Reflects on Team Effort & Learnings

After her stellar performance, Minnu Mani credited the team’s collective effort for the victory.

“I think we performed well in all departments today – it was the proper DC way. The efforts of the entire team came together nicely on the field. We always keep things simple and stick to our plans,” said Mani.

The 25-year-old from Wayanad, Kerala, who made history as the first woman from Kerala to represent India, highlighted the impact of senior players on her growth.

“My bowling has improved a lot. They have guided me on how to bowl according to the situation, what length and line to use, and when to make changes. I’ve learned all these things from them, including how to manage myself during the game.”

Playing Under Meg Lanning’s Leadership

Minnu Mani also expressed her admiration for Meg Lanning, praising her leadership and guidance.

“Playing under her has helped me learn so many things. She is always supportive and shares valuable insights whenever we ask for advice. It has been a truly special experience to play alongside her.”

What’s Next for Delhi Capitals?

After completing a double over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match. They will be the first team in WPL 2025 to play on back-to-back nights and will aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.