WPL 2025 Tickets for Vadodara and Bengaluru Games Now Available: All You Need to Know

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is just around the corner, and fans can now purchase tickets for the upcoming matches in Vadodara and Bengaluru starting at 6:00 pm IST on January 31.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the online sale of tickets, providing cricket enthusiasts the chance to secure their seats for the thrilling action ahead.

Ticket Sales Live for Vadodara and Bengaluru Matches

As per the official release from the BCCI, the first phase of WPL 2025 ticket sales will focus on the games scheduled to take place in Vadodara and Bengaluru. The BCCI has partnered with BookMyShow as the official ticketing agency for the event, ensuring fans can easily book their tickets online for the biggest women’s T20 league.

WPL 2025: A Glimpse at the Upcoming Action

The third edition of the Women’s Premier League will be hosted across four iconic venues – Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The tournament will officially kick off on February 14, 2025, when Gujarat Giants (GG) will face off against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in Vadodara. This marks the beginning of an exciting season with top-tier women’s cricket action.

Vadodara to Host Six Thrilling Matches

Vadodara will play host to a total of six matches in the opening phase of the tournament. The matches will be an excellent opportunity for fans in Gujarat to witness some top-notch women’s T20 cricket as the teams battle it out for supremacy.

Bengaluru to Welcome RCB’s First Home Game

The action will then shift to Bengaluru, where Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first home match against the WPL 2023 winners, Mumbai Indians, at the renowned M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21, 2025. Bengaluru fans can expect to enjoy RCB’s exciting home encounters against UP Warriorz (UPW) on February 24, Gujarat Giants (GG) on February 27, and Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 1.

RCB will look to maintain a strong home record as they aim to challenge for the WPL title once again in 2025.

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium Debuts as WPL Venue

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will debut as a WPL venue in 2025, hosting four action-packed matches. UP Warriorz (UPW), led by Alyssa Healy, will play three home games at the Ekana Stadium, against Gujarat Giants (GG) on March 3, Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 6, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 8. This is a significant moment for the city of Lucknow, as it makes its mark in women’s cricket with the introduction of this new venue.

Mumbai to Host the Final Leg and Title Clash

The final leg of WPL 2025 will be held at the legendary Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against Gujarat Giants (GG) on March 10 and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 11. These matches will be pivotal in deciding the teams that will make it to the eliminator.

On March 13, Brabourne Stadium will host the eliminator, a crucial match between the second and third-placed teams, setting the stage for the ultimate showdown. The WPL 2025 final will take place on March 15, where the top two teams will battle for the title in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

BCCI’s Commitment to Single-Headers

In a similar format to the previous season, all matches of WPL 2025 will be single-header fixtures. This format ensures that each matchday remains a focused event, giving fans the best of the action without any distractions.

Secure Your Tickets for WPL 2025 Now

With tickets now available for the games in Vadodara and Bengaluru, fans are urged to act quickly and secure their seats for the matches they wish to attend. The WPL has rapidly gained popularity, and this season promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with some of the top players in women’s cricket set to take the field.

Final Thoughts on WPL 2025

WPL 2025 is shaping up to be a highly competitive and entertaining season, with some of the best women cricketers in the world set to showcase their talent. Whether you’re a fan of Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, or any of the other teams, the WPL will undoubtedly offer exciting moments throughout the tournament.

Mark your calendars for February 14, 2025, when the tournament kicks off with a match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and make sure to get your tickets before they sell out! With multiple exciting venues and high-stakes matches leading up to the grand finale on March 15, WPL 2025 is the ultimate sporting event for women’s cricket enthusiasts.