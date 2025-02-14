WPL 2025: Time for India’s Fast Bowlers to Shine

India’s Growing Pool of Fast Bowlers

New Delhi: During the first leg of the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Bengaluru, India head coach Amol Muzumdar mentioned that the national team was working on building a pool of fast bowlers through the five-team tournament.

This effort to expand India’s fast bowling resources was initially emphasized by former head coach Ramesh Powar in July 2021.

However, so far in the WPL’s two seasons, the focus has largely been on spinners, with the players who have gone on to represent India primarily being from the spinning department. In the 2024 season, five spinners reached double-wicket figures, including Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Tanuja Kanwer.

Meanwhile, no Indian fast bowler has reached double-wicket figures in that season, though Shikha Pandey was a standout performer with nine wickets. She was also the only Indian fast bowler to hit double figures in WPL 2023 with 10 wickets, while left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque had 15 wickets.

The Lack of Fast-Bowling Options in India

India has traditionally been a spin-heavy country, which has resulted in spinners being more prominent in the national women’s cricket team. Despite the legacy of fast bowling legends like Jhulan Goswami, and the presence of players like Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar (currently injured), India’s fast-bowling pool hasn’t seen significant growth.

The 2025 Women’s Premier League could serve as a key platform for fast bowlers to showcase their skills and prove their importance in India’s cricketing future. Delhi Capitals (DC) boasts fast-bowling options such as Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, and Titas Sadhu.

Gujarat Giants (GG) also feature Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, and Kashvee Gautam. Mumbai Indians (MI) have fast-bowling all-rounders like Jintimani Kalita, Akshita Maheshwari, and Amanjot Kaur. Additionally, teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) have players like Renuka, Joshitha VJ, and Saima Thakor.

The Role of Fast Bowlers in WPL

Aarti Sankaran, a BCCI-certified Level 3 coach, pointed out that fast bowlers have not received much attention in India, especially in the senior or U-19 teams, as the country remains predominantly spin-oriented. According to Sankaran, WPL is the perfect avenue for these fast bowlers to make their mark.

Fast bowlers often don’t bowl their full quota of overs, and the middle overs are mostly dominated by spinners. However, players like Arundhati Reddy have been making an impact in the middle overs, particularly with Delhi Capitals, which has used her effectively. For the 2025 season, fast bowlers like Joshitha VJ, Kranti Goud, and Akshita Maheshwari are being looked at to bowl quickly and effectively.

The Future of Fast Bowling in India

With dedicated fast-bowling camps held by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the future of India’s fast bowlers looks promising. Players like Titas Sadhu, who recovered from a stress fracture, and emerging fast bowlers like Shabnam Shakil, Kashvee Gautam, and Meghna Singh are showing potential.

Additionally, younger fast bowlers from the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team, including Mithila Vinod, are also being seen as future stars. Shabnam Shakil’s skill set, including her wide yorkers and back-of-the-hand slower balls, has made her a key player for her team, while Mithila Vinod is expected to shine as a dependable death bowler.

WPL 2025: A Crucial Opportunity

With India set to host the ODI Women’s World Cup later this year and the T20 World Cup in 2026, the 2025 WPL could be the perfect opportunity for India’s fast bowlers to prove their mettle. If they can deliver in high-pressure situations, they will show that they can be just as reliable as spinners in winning games for India.