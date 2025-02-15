WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Set to Begin Campaign Against Gujarat Giants

Vadodara: The UP Warriorz are all set to kick off their campaign in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 season, facing the Gujarat Giants in Vadodara on Sunday, February 16. The team has put in extensive pre-season preparations and is ready for action.

New Leadership Under Deepti Sharma

The UP Warriorz welcome a new captain, Deepti Sharma, who will lead the team with the mission to fight hard and win every match. The season brings an exciting new chapter as the UP Warriorz will play at their home stadium in Lucknow for the first time during phase three of the tournament.

The Campaign Schedule

The team will begin their campaign in Vadodara, playing two matches in the first phase, before heading to Bengaluru and Lucknow. In the latter stages of the league, they are scheduled to play three matches each in both Bengaluru and Lucknow to wrap up the league stage of their campaign.

Strong Bowling Line-Up Led by Deepti Sharma

Captained by Deepti Sharma and coached by England’s Jon Lewis, the UP Warriorz possess a strong bowling attack, particularly their spin bowling unit, which is one of the most dangerous in the competition. Sophie Ecclestone, who has taken 27 wickets in two WPL seasons, forms a lethal partnership with Deepti Sharma, who has 138 international wickets and has taken 19 wickets across two WPL seasons.

The UP Warriorz’s spin department also includes Australian Alana King, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Gouher Sultana.

Pace Attack Strengthening

The pace attack for the UP Warriorz is also promising. Anjali Sarvani, with six wickets in 13 games, has proven her worth in the previous seasons. Additionally, Saima Thakor’s growth over the past year has been a huge boost for the team. Thakor is expected to lead the pace attack alongside Anjali Sarvani, with the exciting young speedster Kranti Goud adding further strength to the lineup.

Promising Batting Line-Up

The batting strength of UP Warriorz is another one of their assets. Sri Lankan player Chamari Athapaththu, Australian duo Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris are known for their ability to score quickly in T20 formats. When in form, they can be formidable with the bat.

Indian captain Deepti Sharma, who won the MVP in Season 2, will lead the batting department. She was instrumental in her team’s success last season with three half-centuries and a strike rate close to 150. Indian players such as Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, and Vrinda Dinesh have also shown great potential in the domestic season and will hope to replicate that success in the WPL.

Key Areas for Improvement

Despite the strong performances expected from the batting and bowling departments, the team faces some challenges. Fielding is an area the team needs to improve, as dropped catches can cost crucial matches. Additionally, the team will be hoping for better luck regarding injuries, particularly to key young players, to avoid setbacks.

UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2025

Deepti Sharma (c)

Uma Chetry (wk)

Chinelle Henry

Poonam Khamnar

Kiran Navgire

Dinesh Vrinda

Chamari Athapaththu

Grace Harris

Alana King

Tahlia McGrath

Shweta Sehrawat

Anjali Sarvani

Sophie Ecclestone

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Saima Thakor

Arushi Goel

Kranti Goud

Gouher Sultana

The UP Warriorz are ready to take on the Gujarat Giants in their opening match and will look to start their campaign on a high note.