Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters Paris Olympics quarters

Paris: Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat ensured himself an easy passage into the quarterfinal with a dominating performance against North Macedonian rival Vladimir Egorov in the 57kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Indian, an Asian Championship gold medallist and the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics, was amazingly agile as he kept his defence intact while regularly overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion with leg holds to win the bout on technical superiority (10-0).

Egorov seemed to be in a bit of bother after the first round, requiring medical attention on his knee following Aman’s all-out attack.

But the Macedonian could not stage a comeback with Aman effecting a takedown to earn two more points and go 10-0 up with more than two minutes remaining on the clock.

Aman’s last-four bout will take place later in the day.