Wrong to compare Indian & US Muslims’: AIIO chief Umar Ilyasi on Maulana Arshad Madani’s remarks

New Delhi: Chief of the All-India Imam Organisation (AIIO), Umar Ahmed Ilyasi, said on Sunday that it is wrong to compare the Indian Muslims with their European counterparts, as India has always given “respect” to the Muslims.

“Comparison between Muslims in India and Muslims in the US and UK is completely incorrect. The way he compared Indian Muslims with those in England and America is absolutely wrong. Indian Muslims cannot be compared in that way. India has always given respect to Muslims. Our country has had in the past Muslim presidents, governors, chief ministers, and even chief justices,” said Ilyasi in reaction to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) President Maulana Arshad Madani’s remarks.

Earlier, Madani said that Muslims could become mayors in major Western cities such as New York and London but were “blocked” from attaining top academic positions in India.

AIIO chief Ilyasi said that no amount of condemnation is enough, adding that the way Madani spoke has created the possibility of fear and unrest in the country.

“Madani should withdraw his statement at once. He must hold a press conference and correct what he has said,” said Ilyasi.

Ilyasi further said that opportunities for Muslims have expanded in recent years, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power; the maximum number of Muslim candidates have been selected in the civil services.

“Madani’s statement ignores these facts and misleads people,” said AIIO chief Ilyasi.

The controversy began when Maulana Arshad Madani claimed that Muslims in India are “systematically denied” leadership roles in higher education, especially Vice-Chancellor positions at universities.

He argued that if any Muslim were appointed as a Vice-Chancellor, they would face consequences similar to those faced by SP leader Azam Khan, alleging that “the system would ultimately send them to jail.”

Referring to Al-Falah University, Madani alleged discrimination and added that the government has worked since Independence to prevent Muslims from rising.

“Muslims are not incapable, but their confidence has been deliberately broken,” said Madani.