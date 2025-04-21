Wrong Traffic Challan? Here’s How You Can Avoid Paying Unfair Fines

Hyderabad: Receiving a traffic challan despite following all the rules can be frustrating. However, motorists need not panic if the challan has been issued unfairly. There are legal remedies available that can help you contest such penalties without paying a single rupee.

Challenge the Challan in Lok Adalat

If you believe your challan was issued wrongly, you can challenge it in the Lok Adalat. Visit the court and explain the situation to the judge. If your argument holds merit and you can prove that no rule was violated, the court may cancel the challan entirely.

File a Complaint Online

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has provided a dedicated platform to raise concerns over wrongful challans. Motorists can log on to

echallan.parivahan.gov.in/gsticket/

and file a detailed complaint. In some cases, you may need to attach supporting documents or proof to strengthen your case.

Reach Out via Email

In cities like Delhi, you can directly contact the traffic police through their email:

[email protected]

Make sure to include all relevant details such as vehicle number, challan number, date, and nature of the incident.

Call the Control Room

Delhi Traffic Police also accepts complaints via phone. You can call their control room at:

011-2584-4444 or 1095

Explain your issue clearly and request further instructions on how to challenge the challan.

Stay Aware and Assert Your Rights

While abiding by traffic rules is essential, it is equally important for citizens to be aware of their rights. If you are wrongly penalised, these steps ensure that justice is served without undue financial burden.

Motorists are advised to keep digital or physical proof (such as dashcam footage or toll receipts) whenever possible, which can help support their claims in such situations.