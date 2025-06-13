WTC Final: Starc makes 58 as Australia set South Africa a target of 282 for championship win

London: Mitchell Starc delivered a vital performance, scoring 58 runs — his first Test half-century since 2019 — as Australia posted 207 in 65 overs during their second innings on day three of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s. His efforts set South Africa a stiff target of 282 runs to win the championship.

Solid Last-Wicket Stand with Hazlewood

After being dropped on 14 late on day two, Starc capitalized on his chance and built a resilient 59-run partnership for the last wicket with Josh Hazlewood. This crucial stand significantly extended Australia’s lead, frustrating the South African bowlers.

South African Bowlers Struggle Despite Rabada’s 4-Wicket Haul

South Africa, who conceded 22 extras including 10 no-balls, saw Kagiso Rabada leading their bowling attack with figures of 4-59. Lungi Ngidi supported well with 3-38. The day began with Rabada dismissing Nathan Lyon lbw, but the Australian tailenders stood firm afterward.

Australia’s Lead Crosses 250 with Quick Boundaries

Starc and Hazlewood found boundaries early, pushing Australia’s lead past 250. While Starc played the aggressive role, Hazlewood offered strong resistance, holding up one end. Their partnership also set the record for the highest tenth-wicket stand in any men’s ICC championship final.

Starc Reaches Milestone with Streaky Boundary

In the 64th over, Starc brought up his 11th Test fifty with a streaky boundary off Marco Jansen, as the ball flew over the slip cordon. This shot also brought Australia’s total past 200, further boosting their position.

South Africa’s Task Grows Tougher

South Africa finally ended Australia’s innings when Hazlewood was caught at cover off Aiden Markram. The last-wicket partnership, lasting 22.2 overs, proved to be a major headache for South Africa, leaving them with a challenging chase ahead.

Brief Scores