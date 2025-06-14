WV Raman Warns Team India: “Don’t Over-Bowl Bumrah in England!”

New Delhi: Former India cricketer WV Raman has advised a cautious approach to managing Jasprit Bumrah’s workload during the upcoming Test series in England, suggesting that the fast-bowling ace should bowl no more than 12 overs per day to prevent injuries and sustain his performance.

Bumrah Set to Feature in Only 3 of 5 England Tests

The Indian team management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, had earlier confirmed that Bumrah will play in only three out of the five Tests in England due to previous back injuries and workload management concerns. A final decision on which Tests he will feature in will be made after the intra-squad game in Beckenham.

“Don’t Over-Bowl Bumrah,” Says WV Raman

Speaking to IANS in an exclusive interaction hosted by Sony Sports Network, Raman emphasized,

“They cannot over-bowl him. I would rather stick to around 12 overs a day. Use him as an aggressive, lead wicket-taker — not a workhorse.” Also Read: Rain Trouble in Hyderabad! Roads Underwater, More Storms Coming

He also pointed out that with Bumrah potentially missing two Tests, the team management must strategize rotations before the series begins.

India’s Fast Bowling Line-Up for England: Raman’s Picks

WV Raman also revealed his preferred pace combination for the series opener at Headingley, Leeds, known for assisting seam and swing bowling.

He backed:

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Arshdeep Singh

With Shardul Thakur as a backup if Bumrah is rested.

“I would pick Arshdeep without second thoughts,” Raman added. “If Bumrah is available, I’d still consider playing four seamers at Leeds.”

India vs England Test Series 2025: What to Expect

The India tour of England kicks off on June 20, and the series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. With Jasprit Bumrah ranked as the No. 1 Test bowler, all eyes will be on how India manages his fitness while trying to secure a series win in challenging English conditions.