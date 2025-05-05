Xerox Shop or Scam Center? Man Held for Producing Fake Identity Documents

Telangana: In a major breakthrough, Siddipet Task Force and Dubbaka Police have arrested a computer operator for creating fake identity documents including bike RCs, PAN cards, and Aadhaar cards. The suspect, Sirimalle Venugopal, was reportedly running an online service centre named Balaji Xerox in Dubbaka town.

Fake Identity Cards Recovered; Equipment Seized

Based on a tip-off from reliable sources, police raided Venugopal’s shop on Saturday and seized a large number of fake documents, a computer system, and colour printers used in the production of fraudulent cards.

Venugopal allegedly collected document copies from unsuspecting customers visiting his service centre and used them to create counterfeit cards. These fake cards closely resembled originals, raising serious concerns about identity theft and data misuse.

Case Registered, Accused in Custody

Following the seizure, Venugopal was taken into custody and shifted to the Dubbaka police station. A formal complaint was lodged by Dubbaka ASI Sandani, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the extent of the forgery and possible misuse of the forged documents.

Concern Over Technology Misuse

This case highlights a growing misuse of technology in rural and urban India, where service centres and cyber cafes are increasingly being used for fraudulent activities. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant when submitting photocopies of sensitive documents like PAN, Aadhaar, and vehicle registration certificates.