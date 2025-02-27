Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns Arrest of Posani Krishnamurali

Vijayawada: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of Telugu cinema actor and writer Posani Krishnamurali.

Jagan Reddy Expresses Support for Posani Krishnamurali’s Family

In a phone conversation with Posani Krishnamurali’s wife, Kusumalatha, who resides in Hyderabad, Reddy criticized the coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, calling it an authoritarian administration.

Reddy reassured Kusumalatha that the YSRCP would provide full support to the family. He urged her to stay mentally strong during this difficult time, emphasizing that both public and divine forces are observing the ongoing situation. He also assured her that the YSRCP would offer legal assistance to Posani Krishnamurali, with senior lawyers already engaged in the matter.

Arrest and Legal Charges

Posani Krishnamurali, a prominent figure who previously served as the Andhra Pradesh Film and TV Development Corporation Chairman during the YSRCP’s tenure, was arrested by police personnel from Kadapa district on Wednesday night at his Hyderabad residence. The police took him to the Obulavaripalli police station, where he is being questioned.

The arrest follows a case filed by a leader of the Jana Sena Party, accusing Posani Krishnamurali of using “unparliamentary and obnoxious” language to criticize JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan. The police have registered cases against him under various sections, including 196 (promoting disharmony or hatred), 353 (2) (making, circulating, and publishing false information and rumors), and 111 (organised crime) read with 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Krishnamurali is expected to be produced before the court in Rajampet later today. In total, 11 cases have been filed against him in different police stations across Andhra Pradesh for allegedly abusing political leaders such as N. Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan.