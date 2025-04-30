Y.S. Sharmila Placed Under House Arrest Ahead of PM Modi’s Amaravati Visit

Vijayawada: In a dramatic political development, Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y.S. Sharmila was placed under house arrest on Wednesday, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati to relaunch capital development works.

Sharmila Stopped From Visiting Amaravati Foundation Site

Sharmila was reportedly preparing to leave for Uddandarayunipalem, the site where the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Amaravati in 2015. However, she was intercepted by the Andhra Pradesh Police, who denied her permission to travel, citing lack of clearance.

Congress Chief Questions Government’s Intentions

Raising strong objections, Sharmila took to social media platform X to express her outrage. She directly questioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, writing:

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Unveils ‘Housefull 5’ Teaser: A Killer Comedy with a Murder Mystery Twist

“Why am I house arrested in my villa in Vijayawada? For what reason? Just going to my workplace — the PCC office — is a crime now?”

She accused the state government of curbing constitutional rights and attempting to suppress democratic dissent.

Political Tension Builds Before PM’s Amaravati Visit

The incident comes just two days after the Andhra Pradesh Congress announced the formation of a committee on Amaravati capital issues. Sharmila claimed she intended to hold a peaceful internal meeting to finalize the party’s stance and demands during Modi’s visit.

“The coalition government is scared even before we announced our plan of action,” she stated.

Sharmila Slams “High-Handed” Police Action

The Congress leader condemned what she called the high-handed behavior of the police, demanding explanations from Chief Minister Naidu and Home Minister V. Anitha. She insisted that police should act within the bounds of law and protect citizens — especially women.

“Andhra Pradesh ranks third in the country for atrocities against women. Use your police force to protect women, not lay hands on them,” she said.

PM Modi to Relaunch Amaravati Capital Works on May 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Amaravati on May 2, where he will relaunch development works for the capital city. The event will be held near the State Secretariat, not far from Uddandarayunipalem.

With political tensions escalating, all eyes are on Andhra Pradesh as the capital issue re-enters the national spotlight.