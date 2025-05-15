Yadagirigutta Chaos: Devotees Clash Over Bus Boarding, Several Injured (Watch Video)

Yadagirigutta, Telangana: A clash broke out among devotees at the famous Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta on Monday. The incident occurred near the hilltop RTC bus stand when a crowd of devotees attempted to board a bus provided under the “Yadadri Darshini” free bus service by TSRTC.

Devotees Injured During the Commotion

According to eyewitnesses, tensions flared as soon as the RTC mini-bus arrived. In a rush to board, devotees began pushing each other, resulting in a scuffle. Several individuals reportedly sustained minor injuries during the incident. The situation escalated quickly, causing panic and temporary unrest in the area.

Free Bus Service Leads to Crowd Surge

TSRTC operates free shuttle services between the Yadagirigutta main bus stand and the temple hilltop for the convenience of pilgrims. However, the surge of pilgrims eager to use the service led to disorder, highlighting issues of crowd control and inadequate transport management.

Video of the Incident Goes Viral

A video clip showing the chaotic scenes of devotees fighting to board the bus has gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about crowd management at religious destinations. Many netizens expressed concern over the lack of proper arrangements, especially on peak days when the number of visitors surges.

Need for Better Crowd Management at Pilgrimage Sites

The incident underscores the urgent need for better infrastructure and security measures at popular pilgrimage sites like Yadagirigutta. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but calls for deploying more buses and enforcing queue systems are gaining traction online.