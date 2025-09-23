Yami Gautam as a fearless Muslim woman fights for her dignity and justice in ‘HAQ’ teaser

Mumbai: The makers of “HAQ,” a film inspired by the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case unveiled the film’s teaser on social media.

The thriller, which stars Yami Gautam as Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband, revisits one of India’s most debated legal battles from the late 1970s and early 1980s. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gautam posted the teaser with the caption, “A fight for dignity, justice and for what’s rightfully hers – #HAQ Inspired by the landmark Supreme Court Judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum. Releasing in cinemas on 7th November.”

The intriguing teaser begins with a love story that soon turns into a private marital dispute, eventually escalating into a powerful courtroom battle over issues that remain relevant today. The film explores pressing questions of faith, identity, personal belief, liberalism, and law, particularly the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) under Article 44. Yami plays a fearless Muslim woman who refuses to be silenced. Wronged and abandoned, she bravely approaches the court to claim her ‘HAQ’ for herself and her children under Section 125.

The movie marks Yami’s first on-screen collaboration with Emraan Hashmi.

The upcoming courtroom drama, directed by Suparn S Varma, also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. “HAQ” is a dramatized and fictionalized retelling inspired by the book Bano: Bharat ki Beti by Jigna Vora. The film revisits the landmark Shah Bano case, a legal battle that sparked nationwide debate over forty years ago.

“HAQ” produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, will hit theatres on November 7 2025.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi has been making headlines for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s debut series, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”