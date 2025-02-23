Yami Gautam Celebrates 1 Year of ‘Article 370,’ Reflects on Privilege of Being Part of the Film

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam marked the 1-year anniversary of her political action thriller Article 370, released in Hindi cinema on February 23, 2024. The film, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, remains close to her heart, and she expressed her gratitude for being part of such a powerful project.

On Instagram, Yami shared behind-the-scenes stills from the film, reminiscing about the unique and impactful storyline. She wrote, “Rarely does a film come along with a story so powerful, so unbelievable, yet so real, that being a part of it feels like a privilege. Article 370 is more than just a film—it’s a story that needed to be told, and I am truly honored to have played a part in it. This is a film the country will remember.”

The film, which also stars Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar, revolves around an intelligence agent selected for a covert mission to address terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

Yami Gautam’s Latest Project: Dhoom Dhaam

In addition to Article 370, Yami’s latest release, Dhoom Dhaam, has garnered attention. Released on Netflix, this film presents the story of a newlywed couple, Koyal and Veer, whose seemingly perfect first night together spirals into a series of deceptive identities, surprise guests, and awkward situations.

Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande, Dhoom Dhaam offers a fresh and unpredictable storyline. Yami’s portrayal of Koyal, a character who defies the usual bride stereotypes, has been appreciated. She shared her excitement for the role, saying, “This film is a wild, unpredictable ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this journey on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.”

A Privilege to Be Part of Article 370

Reflecting on her role in Article 370, Yami Gautam reiterated how rare it is to be part of a film that tells a powerful and important story. As she continues to explore diverse roles, Yami remains committed to selecting projects that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

For more updates on Yami’s career and upcoming projects, stay tuned.