Muslim World

Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on ship in Arabian Sea

Yemen's Houthi group announced in a statement that they used bomb-laden drones to attack a ship in the Arabian Sea

Safiya Begum19 October 2024 - 14:02
Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on ship in Arabian Sea
Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on ship in Arabian Sea

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group announced in a statement that they used bomb-laden drones to attack a ship in the Arabian Sea.

“In support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances, our forces carried out an operation targeting the ship Megalopolis in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones, and the operation achieved its goals successfully,” a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV quoted the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea as saying on Friday.

He said the ship was targeted because the company that owns it has “dealings” with Israel, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting al-Masirah TV.

“We confirm our continuation in targeting all ships linked to or heading to or dealing with Israel, and we will continue targeting Israel with missiles and drones,” the spokesperson said, vowing that his group will not stop the attacks until the “aggression against Gaza and Lebanon stops”.

The Houthi group didn’t specify the timing of the attack.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been targeting what it said were “Israeli-linked” ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Tags
Safiya Begum19 October 2024 - 14:02

Related Articles

Strike launched toward Israeli prime minister's house

Strike launched toward Israeli prime minister’s house

19 October 2024 - 14:17
Haramain Sharifain Administration Announces New Locker Program for Pilgrims

Haramain Sharifain Administration Announces New Locker Program for Pilgrims

18 October 2024 - 18:27
Hezbollah vows new phase in war, as Israel says it has killed Hamas leader Sinwar

Hezbollah vows new phase in war, as Israel says it has killed Hamas leader Sinwar

18 October 2024 - 17:01
IDF says killed Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon

IDF says killed Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon

17 October 2024 - 17:52
Back to top button