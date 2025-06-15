Yemen’s Houthis Claim Missile Strikes on Israel, Vow More Attacks Until Gaza Blockade Ends

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi movement on Sunday claimed responsibility for a fresh wave of missile attacks aimed at Israel over the past 24 hours. According to a televised statement by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, the group launched “many hypersonic ballistic missiles” targeting key locations in Tel Aviv.

The strikes were carried out in what the Houthis described as solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and Iran. “In response to the crime of starvation and thirst perpetrated by the Zionist enemy, our missile force targeted sensitive Israeli enemy sites in the occupied Tel Aviv area,” said Sarea, speaking on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Houthis Coordinate Strikes with Iran, Say Attacks Will Continue

Sarea added that the military action was “coordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian army and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard” and vowed to continue launching attacks until Israel ends its war and blockade on Gaza.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has carried out repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel since November 2023, aligning itself with Palestinian resistance during the ongoing Gaza conflict.

IDF Confirms Sirens Across Israel; Missiles Reportedly Hit Cities

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that projectile alerts were triggered across Israel on Saturday night and Sunday morning. However, the IDF did not disclose whether the missiles were intercepted. Video footage shared by Israeli residents showed explosions and missile strikes in several cities, adding to the concerns of escalating regional conflict.

Report: Israeli Airstrike Hits House in Sanaa

In a related incident, a house in southern Sanaa was reportedly hit by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday night. Residents heard a loud explosion, and Israeli media outlet Channel 12 claimed the strike targeted a “secret meeting of Houthi military leaders.” The Houthis have yet to issue an official response to the reported airstrike.

Background: Houthis’ Role in Regional Tensions

The Houthis have increasingly emerged as a regional actor in the Israel-Gaza conflict, leveraging long-range missile capabilities and aligning with Iran to exert pressure on Israel. Their involvement underscores the widening scope of the war and raises concerns of further destabilization in the region.