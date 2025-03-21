Yemen’s Houthis Claim Responsibility for Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on southern Tel Aviv early on Friday, escalating tensions in the region. The missile strike was reportedly carried out in response to Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, the attack was aimed at an Israeli military target south of Tel Aviv. The spokesperson confirmed that the missile used was a hypersonic ballistic missile in a “qualitative military operation.” The statement was aired on the group’s al-Masirah TV.

Ongoing Attacks and Houthi Response

This missile strike is part of a series of attacks launched by the Houthis. Sarea mentioned that this was the second operation in less than 24 hours, referring to an earlier strike aimed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. While Israel announced the interception of the missile, the Houthis remain committed to their campaign, emphasizing that they will continue to target Israel and its ships until their demands are met — specifically, until the war on Gaza ends and aid crossings reopen.

In addition to the missile strikes on Israel, the Houthis also claimed responsibility for attacks on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea on Thursday morning. This marks the fifth such strike since Saturday, intensifying the conflict between the Houthi group and U.S. military forces.

U.S. Military Response and Casualties

In retaliation to these attacks, the U.S. military has resumed airstrikes on Houthi positions, claiming these operations are aimed at protecting international shipping in the region. According to Houthi-run health authorities, the new round of U.S. airstrikes has resulted in dozens of casualties.

Houthi Control in Yemen

The Houthi group has controlled much of Yemen, including the key Hodeidah port and the capital Sanaa, since the outbreak of the civil war in 2014. Their involvement in the regional conflict continues to fuel tensions in the Middle East.

