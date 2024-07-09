Yemen’s Houthis claim targeted Eilat in Israel in joint operation with Iraqi militia

Sanaa: Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, on Monday claimed another joint operation with Iraqi military groups against an Israeli target in Eilat.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, carried out a joint military operation targeting a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], south of occupied Palestine, with a number of drones. The operation has successful achieved its objectives,” the movement wrote on its Telegram channel.