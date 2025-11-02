Yerrannaidu was symbol of high values, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Union Minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu on his death anniversary, describing him as a symbol of high values.

Naidu, who is also the TDP President, stated that the beloved son of Uttarandhra (north Andhra) was a symbol of high values.

In a post on X, he said that Yerrannaidu left his own indelible mark not only on state politics but also on national politics as an exemplary parliamentarian.

While paying tributes to Yerrnnaidu, the TDP chief called him “Telugu strength”, his “best friend”, and a “people’s leader”.

Yerrannaidu’s son and Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu also paid glowing tributes to him and described him as a visionary leader.

“Today marks the 13th death anniversary of my beloved father, late Shri Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu garu. A visionary leader and tireless advocate, he dedicated his life to serving the people of Srikakulam. His legacy of compassion, commitment, and unwavering support for our community lives on in the hearts of those he touched. Forever grateful for his guidance and inspiration,” he wrote.

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also paid tributes to Yerrannaidu on his death anniversary.

The TDP General Secretary said Yerrannaidu worked tirelessly until his last breath for the development of North Andhra, along with the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections.

“He earned a special place for himself in politics and remains immortal in the hearts of the people. On the occasion of Yerrannaidu Garu’s death anniversary, let us remember the services he rendered to the nation and the state,” wrote Lokesh.

Yerrannaidu had joined politics in 1982, inspired by TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.

A four-time MP and four-time MLA, Yerrannaidu was Union Rural Development Minister between 1996 and 1998.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha four times from Srikakulam by winning continuously from 1996 to 2004. For the first time, he was defeated in the 2009 elections, losing to the Congress candidate Killi Kruparani.

Yerrannaidu died in a road accident in 2012 at the age of 55.