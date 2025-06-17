Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi’s Key Appeal to the Nation Ahead of International Yoga Day

New Delhi: Ahead of the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a heartfelt appeal to the people of India, urging them to participate in large numbers and celebrate the ancient Indian practice with pride and unity. In a letter addressed to the citizens on Tuesday, the Prime Minister emphasized the global significance and health benefits of yoga.

Andhra Pradesh to Host Grand ‘YogAndhra’ Event in Visakhapatnam

This year, the central celebration will be hosted in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, under the theme “YogAndhra.” The event is expected to be one of the largest gatherings for Yoga Day in the country, showcasing the state’s active participation and cultural pride. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that PM Modi will be attending the event in person.

PM Modi to Participate in Visakhapatnam Event

As part of the grand celebrations, Prime Minister Modi will join thousands of yoga enthusiasts at RK Beach Road and Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam. CM Chandrababu personally reviewed the preparations by visiting these venues and later held a high-level meeting at the Novotel Hotel with ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials.

Celebrating a Decade of Global Recognition for Yoga

PM Modi highlighted that this year marks the 10th anniversary since the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day — a move initiated by India to recognize yoga as a heritage of immense health and spiritual value. The Prime Minister called upon every citizen to embrace yoga not only as a physical exercise but as a means of mental well-being and unity.

Yoga: A Global Movement from Indian Roots

Reiterating yoga’s global influence, Modi emphasized that it is not just a practice but a powerful symbol of India’s rich heritage and contribution to the world. He called for widespread participation in this year’s event to spread the message of wellness, peace, and harmony.