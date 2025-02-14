Yohani Reveals Perfect Film Fit for Her Song “Ain’t Nobody Like You”

Mumbai: Sri Lankan singer Yohani, known for her viral hit “Manike Mage Hithe,” has shared her thoughts on which Bollywood films would be the perfect match for her latest song, “Ain’t Nobody Like You.” In a recent interview with IANS, Yohani revealed that the themes and energy of the iconic Hindi films “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” would be the ideal fit for her new track.

Yohani Talks Inspiration Behind “Ain’t Nobody Like You”

Yohani also opened up about the inspiration for her latest Hindi song, marking her long-awaited return to the Indian music scene after a two-year break. The singer explained that, during her hiatus from Indian music, she was focused on her Sinhalese album “Kella,” which was released last year and included fourteen tracks. “This is my first Hindi song in two years, but I released a full album in Sinhalese last year, called Kella, which had fourteen songs. I was focused on that for a while, so I had to take a break from Indian music to work on my album,” she shared.

Handling the Pressure of Expectations from Fans

When asked about the pressure of following up on the immense success of “Manike Mage Hithe,” Yohani admitted that fans often expect her to recreate similar hits. “Absolutely, yes. I think fans always expect me to deliver something similar. But as an artist, my focus is on creating new music, growing with my knowledge, and continuously improving. My passion is performing and singing for my audience,” she explained.

No Pressure from Music Label for Commercial Success

Yohani also addressed questions about whether there was any pressure to make her new track, “Ain’t Nobody Like You,” more commercial. The singer reassured fans that there was no such pressure from her music label, T-Series. “Not from T-Series. From fans? Maybe. I’m always open to suggestions because music can be remixed—there’s nothing wrong with that. If someone comes up with a remix of Ain’t Nobody Like You,” she added.

Yohani Reveals Perfect Film Fit for Her Song “Ain’t Nobody Like You”

“Ain’t Nobody Like You” Premieres on T-Series YouTube Channel

The much-anticipated song “Ain’t Nobody Like You” was composed by Yohani, RUUH, and JOH and premiered on January 30 on T-Series’s official YouTube channel. Fans are excited about Yohani’s return to the Indian music scene with this fresh track, which showcases her evolving musical style.