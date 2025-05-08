‘You can’t count him out’: Bangar lauds Dhoni’s impact in CSK’s setup

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar praised MS Dhoni for his composed approach during Chennai Super Kings’ thrilling two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Bangar emphasized Dhoni’s enduring value as a finisher, noting that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter continues to be a match-winner in tight finishes.

Dhoni Holds Nerve in a Last-Over Thriller

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a challenging 179/6 after choosing to bat first. CSK’s Dewald Brevis, in just his fifth match for the franchise, blazed a rapid 52 off 25 balls, laying the foundation for the chase. Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni then combined for a crucial stand, running hard and finding boundaries when needed.

Also Read: Hyderabad: 55-Year-Old Woman Murdered, Body Set on Fire in Chandrayangutta

CSK needed 18 runs off the final 12 balls. Although KKR struck back by dismissing Dube (45 off 40) and Noor Ahmad quickly, the stage was set for Dhoni. With eight needed in the final over and just two wickets in hand, Dhoni launched the first ball for a six, finishing the match in classic style.

Bangar Highlights Dhoni’s Strategy and Experience

“He got it right and was well supported by Shivam Dube,” Bangar said on JioHotstar. “With not much batting left after the pair, they had to be cautious. Shivam took the risks, while MS rotated the strike smartly, waiting for mistakes from the bowlers. That’s been his template.”

Referring to Dhoni’s clutch performances, Bangar added, “CSK needed him again—just like that win against LSG. You simply can’t count him out. In two of CSK’s last three wins, he’s been the key in last-over finishes.”

Dhoni Uncertain About IPL Future

After the game, Dhoni was asked about his IPL future. The 43-year-old legend said he has not made a decision yet and will assess his physical condition after the season.

“That’s the love and affection I have got throughout,” Dhoni said. “I play only two months a year. After this IPL, I’ll have to work for 6–8 months to see if my body can handle the pressure. Nothing to decide as of now, but the support I get is amazing.”

Urvil Patel Impresses on Debut

CSK debutant Urvil Patel gave the team a flying start in the chase, hammering 31 off just 11 balls. Patel was brought in as an injury replacement for Vansh Bedi, who is out for the season with a ligament tear in his left ankle.

CSK’s Young Guns Continue to Shine

Just last week, another young CSK debutant, Ayush Mhatre, stunned everyone with a 94 off 48 balls. At 17 years and 292 days, Mhatre became the third youngest to score a fifty in IPL history. He, too, joined the squad as an injury replacement—this time for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Bangar Applauds CSK’s Talent Pipeline

Lauding CSK’s ability to identify and nurture young talent, Bangar said, “Urvil Patel showed excellent temperament. To make an impact right away is a great sign. And because he’s also a wicketkeeper, you wonder if MS sees him as a future CSK regular.”

“It’s a big positive for CSK. After giving Rasheed a good run, they gave Urvil a chance—and he made the most of it. It reminded me of the kind of debut Ayush Mhatre had,” he concluded.