Young Couple Found Dead in Hyderabad Home; Financial Struggles Suspected

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a young couple was found dead in their rented home at Laxmi Nagar Colony, Amberpet, Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Asia Hashim Khan (29) from Uttar Pradesh and Pavan Kumavath (21) from Rajasthan. The couple had been married for just four months.

Locals Alert Authorities After Suspicious Silence

Concerned neighbors became alarmed when they noticed the couple had not stepped out of their house since morning. Upon suspicion, they informed an acquaintance of the couple, who then reached the location and sensed something unusual. The police were subsequently notified.

Couple Discovered Hanging from Ceiling Fans

Amberpet police broke open the door and found both Asia and Pavan hanging from ceiling fans in separate rooms. Initial investigations point towards suicide, possibly driven by financial stress.

Police Suspect Depression Due to Financial Issues

According to Inspector T Kiran Kumar of Amberpet Police Station, “Preliminary findings suggest that the couple may have been dealing with financial troubles, which possibly led to frequent arguments and emotional distress. They might have taken this extreme step due to depression.”

Bodies Shifted to Osmania for Post-Mortem

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident from all possible angles. The bodies have been sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigation Ongoing; Family Members Being Questioned

Relatives and friends of the deceased are being questioned to gather more information. The police are also looking into any possible external factors or foul play that may have contributed to the couple’s deaths.