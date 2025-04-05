Young Man Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Refuses to Marry Him

Qutbullapur: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man ended his life after his girlfriend refused to marry him. The incident occurred under the limits of the Pet Basheerabad police station and came to light on Saturday.

Details of the Incident

The deceased, identified as Maheshwaram Nagaraju, was a resident of Gurumurthy village in Nalgonda district. He had moved to the city some time ago and was working as a cab driver in Jeedimetla Bank Colony.

According to police, Nagaraju was in a relationship with a girl, but she eventually refused to marry him. Heartbroken over the rejection, he allegedly took the extreme step of hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence on Friday night.

Discovery and Response

Locals found Nagaraju and immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s family members. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the suicide.

This incident has once again highlighted the need for emotional support and mental health awareness to prevent such tragedies in the future.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help immediately. Reach out to mental health professionals or suicide prevention helplines.