Hyderabad Horror: Young Man Stabbed to Death in Bandlaguda, Police Begin Investigation

Hyderabad: A shocking murder in Bandlaguda sent shockwaves through the locality on Wednesday night after a young paan shop owner was brutally killed by unidentified assailants.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Mohsin from Hyderabad’s Old City, had been married just two months ago. He ran a paan shop in Gauss Nagar, where the tragic incident took place.

According to police reports, four unidentified men arrived at the shop late in the evening and suddenly attacked Mohsin with knives. Witnesses said the assailants fled the scene immediately after the assault, leaving the victim severely injured. Locals rushed Mohsin to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The brutal killing has sparked panic among residents of the area. Bandlaguda police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Officials are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the suspects.

Police said initial findings suggest the attack may have been premeditated, but the motive behind the murder is yet to be established. Heavy police presence was observed in the area following the incident to prevent any further unrest.