Young-Onset Diabetes on the Rise: Kamineni Hospitals Urges Healthy Lifestyle

Press release

Diabetes at a Young Age

• Nearly 30% of total patients are young adults

• Obesity is the main cause

• Losing just 5–10% of body weight helps significantly

• Type-2 diabetes can be controlled through lifestyle changes

• Daily exercise is essential

• Kamineni Hospital doctors share insights on World Diabetes Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Consultant Endocrinologist Dr. B. Sravya and Consultant Diabetologist Dr. Bhavani from Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, shared insights on the growing trends of diabetes, the challenges it poses, and preventive measures.

Also Read: World Diabetes Day 2025: Tackling Young-Onset Diabetes in India

A few decades ago, diabetes was typically seen in people aged 40–50 years and above. However, doctors now observe a sharp rise in cases among younger age groups, even between 15 and 20 years. The primary reason, they say, is an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of proper sleep, physical inactivity, and poor dietary habits leading to obesity, which in turn contributes to the early onset of diabetes.

“Diabetes generally occurs in two forms,” explained Dr. Sravya. “Type-1 diabetes develops when the pancreas is affected by certain unknown changes in the body, leading to insufficient insulin production. These patients require insulin throughout their lives.

Type-2 diabetes, on the other hand, is primarily lifestyle-related and can be managed through lifestyle modifications. We are now seeing a significant increase in younger patients compared to earlier times. Every day, about 20–30 diabetic patients visit our outpatient department, and nearly 30% of them are young individuals, some in their 20s and 30s, and even a few as young as 10–15 years.

Most of these young patients are overweight or obese, reflecting poor lifestyle habits. Even children are increasingly showing signs of obesity, which is worrying. Overall, the number of diabetes cases is rising rapidly.”

Dr. Sravya further noted that compared to Western countries, Asians are more prone to diabetes. “Hence, people should begin screening for diabetes from their 30s onwards. Pregnant women should also undergo periodic screening to rule out gestational diabetes.

Those who are overweight or obese must test regularly. Individuals with high blood pressure or cholesterol should ideally get tested every year. Earlier, diabetes management focused only on controlling glucose levels.

But in the last decade, we’ve realized the need to protect vital organs the heart, kidneys, eyes, and limbs. Now, even weight management is gaining importance, and some modern diabetes medications also help in reducing weight,” she added.

Maintaining Weight is Crucial

Consultant Diabetologist Dr. Bhavani emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy body weight. “Patients with diabetes must make an effort to keep their weight under control. Even a 5–10% reduction in body weight can greatly help in diabetes management.

Daily physical activity, such as walking, is essential, along with taking prescribed medications regularly. Following a disciplined lifestyle helps one lead a healthy life and keep diabetes under control.

Diabetes testing shouldn’t be limited to just the routine pre- and post-meal blood sugar tests, it is equally important to check HbA1c levels, which provide an average of blood sugar levels over the past few months. This helps doctors make accurate diagnoses and recommend appropriate treatment plans,” she said.

For more information, Please contact: Giri@9963445785.