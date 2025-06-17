Young Talents Shine at Pragathi Chess Foundation’s Prize Money Tournament 2025

Hyderabad: The Pragathi Chess Foundation successfully conducted the Children’s Prize Money Chess Tournaments 2025 at Puchalapalli Sundarayya Bhavan, Pragathinagar, Hyderabad. The prestigious event saw participation from young chess enthusiasts across different age groups, with cash prizes and trophies awarded to top performers.

In the Under-14 Boys category, Dheeraj Shankar Oleti clinched the first position, followed by Mahidhar L, P Aranav Nandan, Asrithavathsala, and Padala Arav.

In the Under-14 Girls, Chaitra Sree Magham emerged as the champion, while A Athira, Vishnu Sreekruthi B, Aaradhya Nair, and Payyavula Lahari secured the next positions.

In the Under-10 Boys, Pranav Kolluru claimed the top spot, followed by V Bhuvansai, Vivaan Srivastava, Y Nivas Sai, and Vihaan Tej.

Among Under-10 Girls, Gujjari Sanvika took first place, followed by Padala Roshita, Rohi Sree M, Krittika Y, and Varshini K.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Dr. Ramachandra Rao, CMD of Biognosys Lab, as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Dr. Prashanth, Ch M Chary (Sundarayya Bhavan Nirvana Committee Convener), and K. Srinivas Raju, Tournament Organizer, who collectively distributed the trophies and cash awards.

The event celebrated not only competitive excellence but also the spirit of sportsmanship and intellectual growth among the younger generation.