Young Woman Creates Chaos in Banjara Hills, Threatens to Jump from AIG Hospital Building

Hyderabad: A young woman created high drama at AIG Hospital in Banjara Hills on Saturday after threatening to jump from the hospital building. The incident sent shockwaves through the area as the woman stood atop the building, refusing to come down despite multiple pleas.

Hospital Staff Alert Authorities

Hospital staff noticed the woman on the building’s edge and immediately alerted the police. The Banjara Hills Police arrived at the scene and began efforts to bring her down safely. Both hospital authorities and law enforcement officials tried to convince her to step back and share her concerns, but she remained unresponsive for an extended period.

Social Media Clips Go Viral

Videos and photos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, showing the tense moments as officials tried to calm her. The footage has drawn significant attention online, sparking discussions about mental health and job-related stress.

Contract Worker Allegedly Dismissed from Job

Preliminary reports from police suggest that the woman is a contract employee at AIG Hospital. It is alleged that she was recently terminated from her job, which may have led her to attempt suicide in a moment of emotional distress.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the incident in detail. The exact reason for her dismissal and the mental state leading to the drastic step are yet to be officially confirmed. The woman was eventually brought down safely, and further counseling and support are expected to be provided.