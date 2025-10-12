Suspected Honour Killing: Young Woman Dies After Alleged Poisoning

A young woman from Chilumuru village in Duggirala mandal, Mangalagiri constituency, has died under suspicious circumstances, raising concerns of a possible honour killing. Reports indicate that the woman was in a relationship with a man from a different religion, a match reportedly opposed by her family, who were arranging her marriage to another man.

According to sources, the woman had expressed her willingness to elope with her lover, prompting family members to intervene. It is alleged that she was poisoned through a cold drink, and there are claims that attempts were made to portray the incident as a suicide. Initially admitted to a hospital in Tenali in critical condition, she was later shifted to Guntur Government Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her body is currently at the GGH mortuary in Guntur, and family members are making funeral arrangements. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Authorities are questioning her parents, who reportedly revealed during interrogation that pesticides might have been involved.

This incident has caused widespread shock in the region, coming shortly after another violent case linked to a love marriage in Duggirala mandal, where a young man was brutally killed. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to determine the exact cause and hold those responsible accountable.