Young Woman Falls Victim to Hyderabad Scam: Fraudsters Use WhatsApp to Lure Victim

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old female student from Hyderabad was recently scammed after responding to a WhatsApp message about an online Google rating task.

She was instructed to join a Telegram group for daily Google review rating tasks. Once she joined, the scammers began asking her for a small investment, promising a higher return. Initially, she received some money, which built her trust in the scheme.

Subsequently, the scammers sent her a link, asking her to create a profile for a Bitcoin (BTC) account to supposedly earn more profits. They requested a payment of Rs 1.9 lakh. After she made the payment, they instructed her to proceed to a third step, which required another payment, promising to double her investment.

When the victim refused to make another payment, the scammers insisted that she could only receive a refund after completing this transaction. They claimed that her money would not be returned until the additional payment was made.

The scammers continue to message her, demanding the pending amount in exchange for her refund. The victim’s entire invested amount is displayed on a Google portal and the website exchangegx66.com. She has filed a complaint to recover her money.