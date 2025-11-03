Young Woman Successfully Cured of Post-Hysterectomy Urinary Leakage by KIMS Doctors

Kurnool: Doctors at KIMS Hospital, Kurnool, have successfully treated a 25-year-old woman from Bethamcherla who was suffering from continuous urine leakage following a hysterectomy.

The woman, who had undergone the procedure to remove fibroids causing heavy menstrual bleeding, faced months of physical discomfort and emotional distress due to the complication.

The patient developed vesicovaginal fistulas — abnormal connections between the bladder and vagina — as a result of the surgery. “She had three fistulas, one of which was located very close to the urethra, making the case particularly complex,” explained Dr. Y. Manoj Kumar, Head of Urology at KIMS Kurnool.

The continuous urine leakage severely impacted her social and personal life, causing foul odor, loss of confidence, and isolation from family and society. After two months of struggling with the condition, she approached KIMS Hospital for treatment.

Dr. Kumar and his team performed detailed diagnostic tests, including CT cystography, to assess the extent of the damage. After careful planning and waiting for optimal tissue healing, they conducted a precise surgical repair, separating the bladder and vaginal walls, repairing damaged tissues, and reconstructing the affected area. All three fistulas were successfully closed.

Following surgery, the patient made a full recovery, with catheters and tubes removed before her discharge. She no longer experiences urine leakage and has regained her confidence, returning to a normal life.

“Vesicovaginal fistulas profoundly affect a woman’s quality of life, both physically and socially. Timely diagnosis and proper surgical intervention can completely cure the condition. Seeing this patient recover and regain her confidence is extremely rewarding for our team,” said Dr. Kumar.

This successful surgery highlights the importance of specialized care and precise surgical techniques in treating complex post-hysterectomy complications.