Your thoughtful words of comfort have deeply touched us, says Producer Allu Aravind to PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Well-known Telugu film producer Allu Aravind and the father of Telugu star Allu Arjun has now penned a note expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind and compassionate message on the passing away of his mother Allu Kanakaratnam.

Geetha Arts, the production house of the leading producer in Telugu cinema, took to its timeline on X to publish Allu Aravind’s letter to PM Modi.

In his letter to PM Modi, producer Allu Aravind said, “Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, On behalf of my family and myself, I wish to convey our heartfelt gratitude to you for your kind and compassionate message on the passing of my revered mother, Smt. Allu Kanakaratnamma Garu.”

The producer further said, “Your thoughtful words of comfort, and the way you reflected upon her life, values, and her final act of generosity, have deeply touched us. It is a great comfort to our family that her memory has been honored by you with such warmth and respect.

We remain humbled and grateful for your blessings and prayers. Your message will forever remain a source of strength to us.” It may be recalled that Prime Minister Modi, in his condolence message to Allu Aravind, had said, “I received the news of the passing away of Smt. Allu Kanakaratnamma Garu with a feeling of grief and sadness. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the family.

The loss of a mother creates a void that nothing can truly replace. She is our earliest guide, our first wellspring of strength and a steadfast moral compass throughout our lives.” The Prime Minister had gone on to add, “Smt. Allu Kanakaratnamma Garu’s kindness, warmth and compassion in nurturing and supporting her family will forever be remembered with love.

Her decision to donate her eyes will bring light to a life. It is also a symbol of her generosity and compassion. Her memory will remain a cherished part of all the lives she touched. In this time of deep sorrow, please accept my sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Om Shanti!”