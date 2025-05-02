Hyderabad: Youth Brutally Murdered in Broad Daylight at Falaknuma

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old youth was brutally murdered in full public view near Bibi-ka-Chasma in Falaknuma, in the Old City of Hyderabad, on Friday. The incident has sent shockwaves across the locality.

Previous Enmity Suspected Behind the Murder

The victim, identified as Mohd Majid, was reportedly attacked by unidentified assailants near his pan shop located close to Metro Bakery. According to initial reports, a heated argument broke out before the attackers used knives and other sharp weapons to assault Majid.

Multiple Stab Wounds Prove Fatal

Majid sustained multiple grievous injuries and began bleeding heavily. Locals who witnessed the horrifying attack immediately rushed to help him and shifted him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Upon receiving the alert, Falaknuma police reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Officials have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the crime spot and surrounding areas to identify the attackers. Police suspect that past enmity may have led to the targeted attack.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.