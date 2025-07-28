Hyderabad

Tragic Incident in Ranga Reddy District, Youth Dies after Falling into Rajendra Nagar Waterfalls

According to the police, the incident took place when Akshit Reddy had gone to the waterfalls with his friends for fun. Suddenly, he slipped and fell into the water and went missing.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 July 2025 - 16:55
Hyderabad: A tragic incident took place at the Upper Pali Waterfalls located in Rajendranagar limits of Ranga Reddy district, where a youth, Akshit Reddy, died after falling into the water.

According to the police, the incident took place when Akshit Reddy had gone to the waterfalls with his friends for fun. Suddenly, he slipped and fell into the water and went missing. On receiving information about the incident, divers and a rescue team were immediately called.

At around 9:30 am, the rescue team pulled out Akshit Reddy’s body from the water after strenuous efforts. Later, the police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation. The incident has sparked a wave of grief and sorrow among the local population, and authorities have appealed to young people to exercise caution, especially taking appropriate safety measures before visiting such dangerous areas.

